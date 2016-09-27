KDF air strikes in Somalia kill 9 civilians, says Ban

Politics and policy

Air strikes by Kenyan forces in southern Somalia’s Gedo region killed nine civilians, including four children, the United Nations secretary general said on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

No date is specified for the deaths in a report on Somalia by UN leader Ban Ki-moon covering the period from May 1 to August 31.

The Kenyan military was operating “bilaterally” in the Gedo incident, Mr Ban notes. That means the KDF aerial bombardment was not conducted under the auspices of the African Union Mission in Somalia, to which Kenya contributes troops.