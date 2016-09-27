Politics and policy
KDF air strikes in Somalia kill 9 civilians, says Ban
Posted Tuesday, September 27 2016 at 19:23
Air strikes by Kenyan forces in southern Somalia’s Gedo region killed nine civilians, including four children, the United Nations secretary general said on Tuesday.
No date is specified for the deaths in a report on Somalia by UN leader Ban Ki-moon covering the period from May 1 to August 31.
The Kenyan military was operating “bilaterally” in the Gedo incident, Mr Ban notes. That means the KDF aerial bombardment was not conducted under the auspices of the African Union Mission in Somalia, to which Kenya contributes troops.
“Local elders denounced reported air strikes and later engaged the government of Kenya, resulting in an agreement to cooperate to prevent civilian casualties,” states the report that Security Council was to consider on Tuesday.