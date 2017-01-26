KNH contests fire fighters’ free access to its water reserves

Politics and policy

The Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) wants the High Court to quash a Nairobi County bylaw that grants firemen unfettered access to any water reserves during emergencies.

KNH says the bylaw is unconstitutional and has seen its chief security officer Francis Etyang charged in the City Hall Court for denying a Nairobi County fire brigade access to fire hydrants within the hospital.

The hospital argues that the bylaw violated its right to quiet enjoyment of its property, and will continue to do the same to other individuals and institutions if not quashed.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) and Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko have been enjoined in the suit.

KNH adds that only the DPP can authorise prosecutions, hence charging Mr Etyang in the City Hall court without the authorisation of Mr Tobiko’s office was illegal and should be quashed.

But Mr Tobiko has opposed the suit, arguing that KNH has not produced evidence to prove that its chief security officer’s trial is being prosecuted for ulterior motives.

He adds that KNH should instead defend the criminal trial using the same material placed before Justice Joseph Mativo.

City Hall in its response argues that KNH’s security officer had denied firefighters access to a hydrant as they needed to refill their tanks to go and put out a fire in Eastleigh on September 3, 2015 at 5 am.

The county government adds that KNH’s chief security officer was arrested after investigations revealed that he was in violation of the bylaw. City Hall insists that quashing the bylaw would be against the public’s best interests.

“Over the years, NCWSC’s 20,000 litres capacity bowsers have been drawing water from KNH’s hydrant at the laundry area without KNH’s authority and without payment despite demands from the hospital to compensate KNH or fix its own metered hydrant.”

Mr Etyang argues that KNH banned all outsiders from its hydrants following a dispute with the NCWSC that had been drawing water from reserves at the hospital’s expense.

KNH holds that NCWSC reneged on an agreement to install metered hydrants that would be charged to the water supplier, forcing the hospital to issue a blanket ban to lower its bills.

“The City Council of Nairobi Fire Brigade Bylaw is unconstitutional as it takes away a person’s right to property as guaranteed by the Constitution. The person with the sole authority to prosecute is the DPP or his subordinate,” KNH says.