KNH under fire for failed probe into killing of patient in ward

Lily Koros, Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive Officer. PHOTO | FILE

Investigations into the mysterious murder of a cancer patient at one of Kenyatta National Hospital’s (KNH) wards have hit a dead end, top managers have told Parliament.

Lily Koros, the chief executive officer of East and Central Africa biggest referral hospital, told the National Assembly’s Health Committee that KNH has not received the final report of investigations that were conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), 10 months after the mysterious killing.

Ms Koros, who was accompanied by KNH’s Chief Security and Safety Services Officer Reverend Manasseh Mugwang’a, was hard pressed to make public a report on the hospital’s own internal investigations into the killing of Mr Cosmas Mutunga Kenyatta, 42, who was found brutally

murdered on his hospital bed in November 2015.

Mr Mutunga was admitted to the hospital’s Ward 8C on November 8 and was found dead in the night with stab wounds and one of his eyes gouged out. He was with an incapacitated and deaf cancer patient at the time he was killed.

Three nurses were on duty on the night of the brutal murder.

Ms Koros said the hospital had only received a preliminary report from the DCI at Kilimani Police Station indicating that the department was still waiting for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions who had been given the investigation file for review.

The committee is hearing a public petition filed in Parliament by Mwingi North MP John Munuve on behalf of Mr Mutunga’s family.

The family is seeking compensation from Kenyatta National Hospital, arguing that they are not interested in the criminal aspect of their kin’s murder. MPs hit out at the hospital management for failing to investigate the killing and bringing the perpetrators to book.

Ms Koros refused to admit that the hospital was liable in the absence of a conclusive report from the DCI. MPs reacted sharply to Ms Koros’ revelation that no action had been taken against the nurses or the security officers on duty that night.

“We have not taken any action against any of our staff because our internal report did not point to anyone. We decided as management that since the police and the DCI had taken over investigations, we should wait for the final report before we decide on action to be taken against those found culpable,” she said.

Mr Mugwang’a was taken to task to explain why he had failed to hand in his internal investigations report to the management eight months after the incident occurred and the family buried its dead.

“Listening to the chief security officer’s credentials, as a church reverend, his experience and work in police, Criminal Investigations Department and the National Intelligence Service , one wonders whether he is not in a position to make recommendations that are more binding and concrete than what a junior police officer at the CID will give,” Robert Pukose, the committee vice chairperson said.

Nyando MP Fred Outa demanded to be told why Mr Mutunga was killed under the hospital management watch. “If patients are left in the care of a hospital, there must be protection for them,” he said.