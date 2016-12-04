KPC says new oil pipeline to be launched next April

Politics and policy

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has pledged to launch the new oil pipeline by next April to ease the flow of petroleum products in the country.

Managing director Joe Sang said construction of the Sh48 billion Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline overall project completion rate is at 68 per cent while construction of the actual pipeline is 90 per cent complete.

He added that focus was on construction and installation of equipment at the new pump stations.

He said the contractor, Zakhem International, was on schedule to deliver a high quality and safe pipeline for Kenya and the region.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are in the final phase of the construction of the pipeline and we anticipate a smooth transition into the operationalisation phase.

“We have scheduled a meeting with Zakhem International this week to appraise the status of the project to ensure that it remains on track for completion by April 2017,” Mr Sang said in Press release.

Mr Sang said the project will enhance security of petroleum supply for the country and the region.

As a result of the country’s economic growth and expansion of the economy, the current annual demand for petroleum is 5.7 billion litres in 2016 up from four billion litres in 2013.

“Line 5 will adequately serve the country’s petroleum demand, which is projected to be 6.8 billion litres in 2020,” Mr Sang said.

The 450km 20-inch diameter Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline (line 5) is a Vision 2030 flagship project to replace the current 38-year old pipeline.

It will have four new pump stations in Changamwe, Maungu, Mtito Andei, Sultan Hamud and two booster pumps in Kipevu.

The installed flow rate for Phase 1 will be one million litres per hour by 2017, Phase 2 is 1.9 million litres per hour by 2023 while phase 3 will be 2.6 million litres per hour by 2044.