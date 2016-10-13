Taxman demands his share of taxi hailing service Uber’s revenues

Politics and policy

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner-general John Njiraini. PHOTO | FILE

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has turned the heat on ride-hailing giant Uber with a demand that it pays value added tax in a move the sets up other operators in the nascent e-taxi market for similar action.

The taxman, in an advisory to a taxi lobby group, says the law requires taxi operators to pay consumption tax, making cab ride prices eligible for VAT.

“The VAT Act 2013 provides for charging of tax at the standard rate of 16 per cent where transportation of passengers by any means of conveyance is hired or chartered,” Maurice Oray, an senior assistant commissioner at KRA, said in a letter to Corporate Cabs Association dated January 14, 2016.

“Services offered by taxis, hired buses and matatus are taxable at the rate of 16 per cent,” the letter says.

KRA has, however, clarified that when buses and matatus transport passengers and the services are not hired, such services are exempted from paying VAT.

KRA’s position has divided major players in Kenya’s taxi market including Taxify, Mondo Ride, Little Ride and Sendy (both backed by Safaricom), Maramoja, Dandia, and State-owned Kenya National Taxi Corporation.

The taxman is seeking a bite of the fledgling e-taxi market given that Nairobi metropolis is estimated to have more than 10,000 taxicabs, each doing an average of four trips daily, according to official data.

This conservatively values the capital city’s taxi business at Sh20 million a day.

The Income Tax Act Cap 470 provides that advance tax is payable at the annual rate of Sh720 per passenger seat subject to the commuter capacity of matatus, saloons, station-wagons, mini-buses, buses operating as public service vehicles.

Uber, Kenya’s biggest taxi firm with more than 1,000 drivers and about 3,000 journeys daily, has shifted the burden of paying VAT to its registered drivers.

“Uber driver-partners are not employees but independent operators who are responsible for their own tax affairs,” a spokesperson told the Business Daily.

“Our platform encourages traceability and transparency. We give our driver-partners the necessary information to report their taxes based on national requirements.”

Tax experts reckon that even through taxing services offered by firms such as Uber are a grey area, taxi services qualify to pay VAT.

“Provision of taxi services is a taxable supply under the VAT Act. Uber, Little Cab, Mondo and other suppliers of taxi services are liable to be registered if their turnover is Sh5 million in any period of 12 months,” said Shitul Shah, a partner at Daly & Inamdar Advocates.