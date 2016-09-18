KRA dismisses car dealers’ claims of harassment

Politics and policy

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has dismissed claims by a lobby that its officers harass their members when they carry out searches at their showrooms.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Importers of second hand motor vehicles had also accused KRA officers of soliciting bribes in the pretext of carrying out inspections in their businesses.

The Car Importers Association of Kenya chairman Peter Otieno cited an incident when KRA chief port manager Joseph Kaguru, wrote to a company located on Moi Avenue ordering its management to allow KRA investigators to search its showroom.