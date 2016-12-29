Politics and policy
KRA seizes foreign currency disguised as collectors' items at JKIA
By BASILLIOH MUTAHI
Posted Thursday, December 29 2016 at 11:46
Posted Thursday, December 29 2016 at 11:46
Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have intercepted foreign currency disguised as ‘collectors items’ destined for Germany.
SHARE THIS STORYTweet
The currency consists of 2,350,000 Congolese francs, 21,200,000 Ugandan shillings, 30,154 Eritrean nakfa and 65,000 Burundian francs packed in several denominations of notes and coin.
The consignment, destined for export to Fuerth, Germany, was intercepted by customs officers on Monday.
The KRA and the police are investigating the source of the currency and reasons for export.