KRA seizes foreign currency disguised as collectors' items at JKIA

Politics and policy

The currency consignment, destined for export to Fuerth, Germany, was intercepted by customs officers on December 26, 2016.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have intercepted foreign currency disguised as ‘collectors items’ destined for Germany.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The currency consists of 2,350,000 Congolese francs, 21,200,000 Ugandan shillings, 30,154 Eritrean nakfa and 65,000 Burundian francs packed in several denominations of notes and coin.

The consignment, destined for export to Fuerth, Germany, was intercepted by customs officers on Monday.