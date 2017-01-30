Kalro, USAid to set up value addition plants for value addition

Money Markets

The Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) and USAid will establish Sh30 million value addition industrial parks in arid and semi-arid areas to benefit root and tuber crop farmers.

According to USAid/Kalro programmes finance and administration manager Jayne Gathii, five projects expected to be complete in 2018 will be based in Embu, Bomet, Makueni, Laikipia and Murang’a.

She said the youth and women groups would process farm produce into higher value products for sale.

“We will build a fully equipped value-addition plant in each of the earmarked areas. In mind we have a concept where farmers will not be selling their harvests in their raw form at the farm gate — rather they will come up with creative products for the market to net higher incomes,” she told the Business Daily at the Murang’a-based Kalro centre.

The programme is expected to improve incomes in the counties.