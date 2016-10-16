Kenafric launches shoe brands at its EA stores, Jumia

Magazines

Kenafric Footwear Business Unit head Amitabh Banga (right), shows Lorna Solopian, a customer, sandals made from leather and synthetic available in Kenafric’s stores and Jumia online shop. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenafric Industries has launched seven footwear brands for different age groups to be marketed throughout its East African stores and on virtual shop Jumia.

Kenafric’s Footwear Business Unit head Amitabh Banga said the Shoe-Le leather brand, mainly meant for school children, comes in four sub-brands with the Versey brand, under the canvas fashion collection, offered to teens, women and men.

“Our researchers also came up with two other leather shoes under the Rukana brand name meant for the hot weather,” he said.

The Adza and Cocojambo casual brands, meant for sports and beach-wear respectively and targeting all age groups, are set for release in December.

Kenafric also manufactures slippers, flip-flops, and canvas shoes as well as gumboots for farm workers.