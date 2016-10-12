KenolKobil in workers' home loan deal with Stanbic Bank

Money Markets

KenolKobil employees are set to benefit from preferential mortgage rates negotiated with Stanbic Bank.

David Ohana, the KenolKobil group managing director, said the oil marketing firm will allocate Sh20 million annually for the scheme to pay 75 per cent of the interest, for a period of up to 15 years. The firm has 175 employees under direct employment.

Mr Ohana said staff retention was the key driver of the scheme.

“Apart from giving our employees good salaries and medical cover, we want to give them access to cheaper mortgage as a way of retaining them for a period of up to 15 years since they are an asset,” he said.

For an employee to qualify, they must have worked for a period of not less than four years.