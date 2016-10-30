Home Money Markets

Kenya, South Africa agree to monitor mergers and acquisitions

Competition Authority of Kenya director-general Francis Wangombe. PHOTO | FILE

By BRIAN NGUGI

Posted  Sunday, October 30   2016 at  16:39

  • Kenya, SA to exchange technical assistance and promote cooperation on a range of competition policy issues including enforcement and merger review.
  • The two will carry out joint investigations and staff exchanges, among other activities.

Kenya and South Africa have signed a cooperation agreement to enforce competition law with an eye on price fixing.

The MoU signed between the Competition Authority of Kenya and the South Africa Competition Commission is designed to exchange technical assistance and promote cooperation on a range of competition policy issues including enforcement and merger review.

A large number of South African banking and insurance corporations have invested billions in Kenya.

The two antitrust regulators will work together in the field of competition law enforcement and policy development.

In line with the pact, the two countries will share non-confidential information relating to competition policy and law enforcement. Anti-competitive behaviour is estimated to account for up to 49 per cent of price globally.

“The MoU with Kenya formalises an existing relationship of trust, cooperation and support which has lasted for more than a decade. Both  agencies  have  much  to  offer  and  to  learn  from each  other,”  said Tembinkosi Bonakele, the South African Commissioner  of  the Competition  Commission.

The two will carry out joint investigations and staff exchanges, among other activities.

The MoU will also pave the way for the agencies to conduct joint investigations and enforcement activities subject to their respective national laws and regulations.

The  two  will  co-operate  and  coordinate  investigations  in  cases  where  similar  or  same  anticompetitive practices  are being investigated  or  prosecuted  by  both  countries.  Information will be exchanged in relation to cross-border mergers.

The signing took place during the 10th Annual Competition Law Economics and Policy Conference which hosted by international policy experts, economic consultants, scholars, lawyers and academics in Cape Town, South Africa early this month.

The information-sharing provisions of the MoU include a pledge to exchange “market research conducted in identified sectors,” as well as a promise to assist one another in developing enhanced competition policies and regulations.

The MoU also provides for the two countries to exchange experts when necessary and to establish skills development programs.

The parties pledged to increase coordination in enforcement and cooperate in reviewing cross-border mergers.

With respect to investigations, the two countries agreed to coordinate where possible when investigating or prosecuting the same cartel-like behaviour.

