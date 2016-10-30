Kenya, South Africa agree to monitor mergers and acquisitions

Money Markets

Kenya and South Africa have signed a cooperation agreement to enforce competition law with an eye on price fixing.

The MoU signed between the Competition Authority of Kenya and the South Africa Competition Commission is designed to exchange technical assistance and promote cooperation on a range of competition policy issues including enforcement and merger review.

A large number of South African banking and insurance corporations have invested billions in Kenya.

The two antitrust regulators will work together in the field of competition law enforcement and policy development.

In line with the pact, the two countries will share non-confidential information relating to competition policy and law enforcement. Anti-competitive behaviour is estimated to account for up to 49 per cent of price globally.

“The MoU with Kenya formalises an existing relationship of trust, cooperation and support which has lasted for more than a decade. Both agencies have much to offer and to learn from each other,” said Tembinkosi Bonakele, the South African Commissioner of the Competition Commission.

The two will carry out joint investigations and staff exchanges, among other activities.

The MoU will also pave the way for the agencies to conduct joint investigations and enforcement activities subject to their respective national laws and regulations.

The two will co-operate and coordinate investigations in cases where similar or same anticompetitive practices are being investigated or prosecuted by both countries. Information will be exchanged in relation to cross-border mergers.

The signing took place during the 10th Annual Competition Law Economics and Policy Conference which hosted by international policy experts, economic consultants, scholars, lawyers and academics in Cape Town, South Africa early this month.

The information-sharing provisions of the MoU include a pledge to exchange “market research conducted in identified sectors,” as well as a promise to assist one another in developing enhanced competition policies and regulations.

The MoU also provides for the two countries to exchange experts when necessary and to establish skills development programs.

The parties pledged to increase coordination in enforcement and cooperate in reviewing cross-border mergers.