Obama’s parting gift to Kenya: A Sh43bn arms deal

Former US president Barack Obama approved the proposed sale of arms to Kenya and submitted the proposal to Congress a day before he left office last Friday — signalling his resolve to strengthen Nairobi’s fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa.

If approved by Congress, the Sh43 billion deal will see Kenya acquire 12 Air Tractors, capable of launching air to ground missiles with precision, two trainer aircraft and an unspecified ‘weapons package.’

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency made public the planned weapons acquisition on Monday through the US State Department.

“The government of Kenya has requested a possible sale of up to 12 Air Tractor AT- 802L and two AT-504 trainer aircraft, weapons package, technical support and programme management,” the agency said on its website adding that the stockpile would cost $418 million (Sh43 billion).

The US agency cites Kenya as a regional security leader which is involved in the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) and that the arms support is meant to strengthen Nairobi’s hand in the war against Somali-based Al-Shabaab terrorists.

The deal came only days after Mr Trump questioned US support to Amisom troops in the Horn of Africa nation, saying the assistance had lasted 10 years without significant results.

The Business Daily’s queries to the US Defence agency on details of the arms consignment classified as ‘weapons package’ went unanswered.

International weapons experts, however, said the package is likely to consist of guided bombs and light air-to-surface missiles.

“It is reasonable to assume it will include guided bombs and light air-to-surface missiles. That is what these planes are optimised for,” said Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an arms trade monitoring agency.

At Sh43 billion, this could be Kenya’s single-largest weapons purchase, a reality that has touched off concerns over the government’s priorities in resource allocation.

The amount is more than double what Kenya spent (Sh19.8 billion) on new stock of arms between 2010 and 2014, according to SIPRI.