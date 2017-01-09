Kenya Pipeline to pay fees for 96 KCPE stars with disabilities

Magazines

Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Joe Sang (right) presents a cheque to Kenya Red Cross Society secretary-general Abbas Gullet last year. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has pledged a Sh14.5 million full bursary kitty for 96 students with disabilities who excelled in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

The KPC scholarship award will specifically target a top disabled boy and girl in every county.

Speaking at the launch of Inuka Scholarship Programme in Nairobi, KPC managing director Joe Sang said each student would receive up to Sh80,000 annual support until completion of secondary school education.

“In line with our corporate social investment policy, we have embarked on this noble initiative to empower and transform the lives of young persons with disability. Through the Inuka Scholarship Programme, we will identify and nurture talented young disabled children across the country,” he said.

The KPC also pledged to train disabled people running various businesses in skills and knowledge to enable them win national and county government contracts.

Mr Sang said they had partnered with the National Council for Persons With Disabilities (NCPWD) to identify beneficiaries of the two programmes.

NCPWD programmes manager James Ndwiga welcomed the scholarship scheme saying it would enable bright disabled children access secondary school education.

“People with disabilities in Kenya can now look forward to a brighter future with increased accessibility and equity in education. The NCPWD on its part will assist in vetting and interviewing the applicants so that only deserving cases can benefit,” he said.

Mr Sang said giving disabled learners financial support would enhance inclusivity in the society as parents would be encouraged to let their children study and exploit their full academic potential and achieve their career dreams.