Kenya Power CEO new term bid stopped

The Labour and Employment Relations Court on Thursday temporarily stopped Kenya Power from extending managing director Ben Chumo’s tenure.

Justice Nelson Abuodha issued the order after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court seeking to bar Energy secretary Charles Keter from acting on a Kenya Power board directive to approve Dr Chumo’s term extension.

“A temporary order prohibiting the sued parties, whether by themselves or any of their employees from proceeding to give effect, in any way whatsoever, to the letter... seeking authorisation for the board to proceed to consider his application for extension of tenure is hereby issued,” the judge said.

According to Mr Omtatah, Dr Chumo should have left office in July when he attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Dr Chumo began his three-year term at the helm of Kenya Power on January 7, 2014, meaning he has six weeks to complete his tenure.

In his suit against Kenya Power, the Energy CS, the State Corporations Advisory Committee and the Attorney- General, Mr Omtatah argued that plans aimed at extending Dr Chumo’s term are irregular and should be stopped.

He claimed in the case documents that the irregular retention of Dr Chumo in the public service beyond the mandatory retirement age of 60 years has blocked the advancement of other deserving Kenyans.

“I am inviting this court to intervene and determine the constitutional and legal validity of the impugned extension of service for Dr Chumo, the CS has no capacity to empower the board of KP to extend his tenure beyond the mandatory retirement,” he said.

The Public Service Commission and Dr Chumo are listed as interested parties in the suit.

The judge directed that copies of the case documents be given to the sued parties for a hearing on December 3.

Dr Chumo joined Kenya Power in 1986 as a human resource officer, rising to chief manager in charge of HR in 2003 before taking over the corner office a decade later.

He was in July 2013 appointed acting CEO following the promotion of Joseph Njoroge to serve as Energy PS. He received his doctorate degree in human resource management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in 2013.