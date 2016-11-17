Kenya Power’s local products drive benefits Chinese firms

Politics and policy

A Kenya Power technician fixes a high-voltage electricity line in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Chinese firms are emerging as the biggest beneficiaries of Kenya Power’s campaign to buy locally manufactured prepaid meters and transformers.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

China-based Hexing Group used its Kenyan subsidiary to sell prepaid meters worth Sh4.7 billion in the financial year ended June, benefiting from the government’s policy requiring public institutions to prioritise local goods.

Another Chinese company, Yocean Group, last month opened Kenya’s first transformer manufacturing plant in Nairobi as it eyes big-ticket supply contracts from the electricity distributor.

“Kenya Power purchased pre-paid meters worth Sh4.7 billion in the year to June 30 from the local market,” the company said in a statement.

“For the first time, Kenya Power has also budgeted to spend Sh424 million on locally assembled transformers during the current financial year.”

The utility firm is keen to grow usage of prepaid meters, which require customers pay for power in advance, to reduce electricity defaults and cut operational costs.

The company reckons that the prepaid billing system is key to boosting its cash flow and slashing postage costs in issuance of monthly invoices to post-paid customers.

Chinese firms have continued to firm their grip on the Kenyan market in areas such as civil works, real estate, renewable energy and lately industrial electrical equipment.

Kenya Power, which is majority owned by the State, previously imported transformers and prepaid meters from China and India.

A lack of local suppliers of transformers and meters had restricted the Nairobi-bourse listed company to local purchase of concrete poles, cables and connectivity devices as part of the government’s buy-Kenyan-build Kenya campaign.

The policy action is meant to support local industries, drive industrialisation and spark growth.

Kenya Power views this arrangement as symbiotic because growth of industries creates a huge demand for power supply, making it book more revenues from electricity sales.

Industries account for more than 60 per cent of the utility firm’s power sales revenue.