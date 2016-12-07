Kenya Railways to rebuild 10 schools displaced by SGR

Money Markets

Ongoing construction works of the standard gauge railway in Voi on March 15, 2016. PHOTO | FILE

The Kenya Railways says it will construct 10 new schools to replace structures affected by the construction of the new standard gauge railway (SGR) linking Mombasa to Nairobi.

The schools, mostly at the Coast, will be relocated as the ongoing construction of the railway has occupied their location.

“Kenya Railways is in the process of developing the standard gauge railway project Mombasa-Nairobi. The KR through relevant stakeholder involvement identified various public institutions affected by the project and that requires to be relocated to permanent locations,” said Kenya Railways on Wednesday in a public notice.

Kenya Railways has invited bids from construction firms to build the 10 schools in Kwale, Makueni and Kajiado.

The institutions in Kwale are Mwamdudu Secondary School, Mpirani Primary School and Mariakani Roman Catholic Primary School. Others in the county are Julani Primary School, Samburu Secondary School and Mgalani Primary School.

In Makueni County, those affected are Kiboko Primary School, St Annes Kiboko Secondary School and Ngwata Primary School. In Kajiado County, Masimba Primary School will be rebuilt.

The flagship SGR project is Kenya’s first railway in over a century.