Kenya-Re expands Niko-Fiti economic empowerment drive

Beneficiaries of the Niko-Fiti campaign during the launch of a nationwide drive in Nakuru. The Kenya-Re initiative aims to empower people with disability to undertake their daily operations with minimal dependency. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH

Kenya’s oldest reinsurance company, Kenya Re, will include the blind, deaf and mentally challenged in the Niko Fiti CSR campaign that provides them with assistive devices.

The campaign, which started in Mombasa, saw 60 beneficiaries from Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties get 60 mobile vending units, 80 canes and an equal amount of stylus and diapers to financially empower themselves and improve their lives.

The roadshow started from Mombasa town with stop-over at Kongowea, Bamburi, Kisauni and Mtwapa areas.

This comes one month after the 2016 Niko Fiti Ability beyond Disability CSR campaign flag off which saw 40 beneficiaries receiving mobile vending units, white canes, stylus and diapers.

“Kenya Re has widened the scope of disabilities to now include and cater for persons with visual and hearing (sensory) disabilities as well as persons with physiological/mental disabilities,” Kenya Re said in a statement.

The 2016 Niko Fiti na Kenya Re campaign will also visit two other regions across the country namely Eldoret and Kisumu. Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot and Kapenguria counties fall under Eldoret while Kisumu region covers Siaya, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Vihiga and Bondo.

The caravans will travel through these regions providing public education on disability.

“It’s with great honour that we are able to empower the lives of these beneficiaries through this campaign. Through these assistive devices they will not only become more self-reliant but also contribute to the growth of the economy,” Kenya Re’s Managing Director, Jadiah Mwarania said.

In partnership with Association of Persons with Disabilities of Kenya (APDK) that aids in identification, assessment of persons living with disability through their nationwide distribution network and fabrication of the devices in their workshops in major towns, Kenya Re targets the disabled to get through their daily operations with minimal dependency.

From its inception in 2011, the campaign has revived hope and productivity in the lives of over 2,200 people living with disabilities across the country.

Besides leveraging on the principles of equality for all Kenyans in line with constitutional demands, the campaign seeks to make it easier for disabled people to access education, business and employment which eventually lead to economic growth.