Kenya among top contributors to Global Fund Against AIDS

Foreign Affairs and International Trade secretary Amina Mohamed. PHOTO | FILE

In the case of Malaria, Government funding supported by the Global Fund has enabled scaled-up intervention to reduce the burden.

Kenya is expected to receive more than Sh34 billion from the Global Fund in the next three years.

Kenya has been listed among the top contributors to the Global Fund Against AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria in Africa after she announced a donation of Sh500 million towards the kitty.

The announcement was made by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed who spoke on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Global Fund Replenishment conference in Montreal, Canada last week.

The Global Fund has played a major role in supporting Kenya’s success in combating HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria over the years.

“Our partnership with the Global Fund has saved more than 300,000 lives in Kenya,” said Mr Kenyatta in a statement.

“To defeat these diseases and end them as public health threats, we must invest more.”

The donation by the government is part of the concept of ‘giving to receive’ in which countries that benefit from the global fund also make contributions.

The donation has placed Kenya as seventh largest donor on the Global Fund portfolio, as pledge set towards combating the three diseases by 2030.

Kenya has in the last three years contributed Sh200 million ($2 million) to the Global Fund. The country has also invested more than Sh5.4 billion ($54 million) in the last two financial years as its contribution and counter fund to the Global Fund and other partners’ investment in AIDS, TB and Malaria interventions.

Second largest in Africa

Mr Kenyatta said a global commitment could result in averting 28 million new HIV infections and 21 million AIDS related deaths.

The government has enrolled 950,000 people living with HIV in an anti-retroviral treatment plan, the second largest in Africa after South Africa.

Efforts to fight TB have also seen the number of new infections drop from 120,000 to 80,000 in the last two years.

This has averted over 500,000 deaths and placed Kenya as global leader in TB control.