Kenya and the Netherlands chart new diplomatic path

Lilianne Ploumen. Photo/Pim Ras

Kenya will not receive financial assistance from the Netherlands beginning 2020, the European nation has said, citing “significant” economic growth in the past decade that has turned the East African state into a middle-income economy.

The decision is expected to hit hard programmes supported by the Dutch government, which benefit some of the neediest segments of the Kenyan population as well as key governance institutions.

The Business Daily talked to Lilianne Ploumen, the Minister of International Trade and Development Co-operation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, on this defining policy shift and the road ahead for Kenya-Netherlands relations. Here are the excerpts.

You recently announced that the Netherlands is phasing out its aid programme in Kenya – citing the fact that the East African nation has become a lower middle-income country? Is this a new or a long-held policy?

This, I must say, is a positive development because it is the result of the progress Kenya has made in recent years. We are not, in any way, saying goodbye to Kenyan friends.

To the contrary, our aim is to cultivate an even stronger relationship on a more equal footing. Kenya is now rated a lower middle-income country, which means that the role of official development aid as a driver of inclusive socio-economic growth is diminishing.

Private sector development, innovative financing, market development, technology transfer and a healthy business climate are objectives that can be pursued effectively by the Netherlands and Kenya through a bilateral relationship that is based on partnership.

The Netherlands is therefore gradually shifting its focus from traditional foreign aid modalities to increased support of private sector development, making the Dutch-Kenyan relationship future-proof.

The Netherlands introduced a new development co-operation strategy in Kenya in 2014 — with a well-known slogan, “From Aid to Trade”. The centre-piece of this strategy is the twinning, where possible, of aid and trade.

This strategy is valuable because it recognises the crucial role of trade and investment in social and economic development.

It recognises that particularly in emerging countries with a growing middle class and growing investment levels, the private sector becomes a powerful vehicle for development.

What is the value of the Netherlands’ total aid to Kenya to date?

In 2013, the amount of Dutch bilateral aid to Kenya stood at EUR 25 million (Sh2.8 billion). This has gradually decreased to EUR 15 million (Sh1.6 billion) in 2016 and will be phased out by the end of 2020.

This will, however, not affect other Dutch support to Kenya that comes directly via headquarters in The Hague or through multilateral organisations such as the World Bank, the European Union or United Nations agencies.