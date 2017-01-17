Kenya blocks chicken meat from Uganda on flu reports

Politics and policy

People cross into Kenya from Uganda. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya has banned importation of live birds and chicken products from Uganda following a confirmed outbreak of Bird Flu in the neighbouring country on Sunday evening.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Chief Veterinary Officer Juma Ngeiywa said all public health and veterinary officers at Busia and Malaba border posts had been placed on high alert to ensure no imports of poultry products are allowed in until the situation in Entebbe has normalised.

“Permits issued to chicks, eggs, poultry meat and breeding chicken importers will have to be reviewed to safeguard spread of Bird Flu to Kenya,” Dr Ngeiya said.

The alert follows a Uganda government announcement that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which infects both animals and humans, had been detected following tests on carcasses of white winged-black tern birds that died on the shores of Lake Victoria near Entebbe at Lutembe beach on January 2.

A second incident was confirmed last Sunday at Bukakata area within Masaka district, 75 kilometres from Kampala City, when carcasses of five domestic ducks and a hen tested positive to HPAI prompting re-activation of the National Task Force to co-ordinate the fight against Avian Flu.

Acting General Health Services Director in Uganda Anthony Mbonye, however, allayed fears of people contracting the Avian Flu, saying the probability of bird-to-human infection was low.

“Any infected person will show influenza-like symptoms-coughs, muscle-aches, headaches and diarrhoea. It can be mild, but also very lethal as it attacks the lungs and the kidneys,” he said.

Uganda’s Agriculture, Industry and Fisheries minister Christopher Kibazanga confirmed the outbreak, saying measures had been taken to avert any further spread of the disease.

The Avian Flu could have been brought to Uganda by white winged black terns (migratory birds) that fly in from Europe during winter to breeding grounds on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Kenyan poultry traders have been sourcing eggs, hatched day-old chicks and poultry meat from Uganda earning handsome profits as it is far much cheaper compared to Kenyan poultry products.

A grade chicken egg imported from Uganda costs Sh7 and is sold in Kenya for Sh15, a situation that has elicited protests among Kenyan poultry farmers who have in the past demanded that such imports be subjected to a 16 per cent Value Added Tax to safeguard the country’s poultry market from unnecessary competition.

Kenya Poultry Farmers Association chairperson Muthoni Kariuki welcomed the ban, saying subsidies provided to Ugandan Poultry Farmers had given them undue advantage to make handsome profits in Kenya.

“Poultry farmers face a heavy burden buying processed animal feeds that attract punitive taxes and which we have to pass on to poultry product dealers who in turn impose the same on their sales to recoup input costs and make a profit,” she said.