Kenya deposits insurer feted at global industry meeting in Korea

Money Markets

The Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), which has recently put three banks in administration, has received a global deposit insurance award.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The institution charged with insuring customer deposits in commercial banks was announced the winner of the “The Best Deposit Insurance of the Year 2016” at the annual general meeting of the International Association of Deposit Insurance (IADI) in Seoul, South Korea by the global standards setting body.

KDIC chairman Julius Kipng’etich and KDIC chief executive Mohamud Ahmed, who received the award, dedicated it to Kenyan depositors.

During the AGM, Mr Ahmed was elected a member of the Executive Council, the highest decision making organ of IADI.

KDIC has in recent years come under intense pressure from depositors with the failure of three lenders.

Kenya has seen 27 lenders collapse or put under receivership in the country’s banking history.

The most recent lenders to be placed under receivership are Chase Bank (which has since reopened), Imperial Bank that is still under KDIC management and Dubai Bank, the first lender to be put under statutory management under Patrick Njoroge’s administration at the Central Bank of Kenya.