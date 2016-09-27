Kenya eyes security deals with Jordan as King Abdullah II visits

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with King Abdullah II of Jordan shortly before the opening of the 3rd Arab-Africa Summit at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait in November 2013. PHOTO | REBECCA NDUKU/DPPS

Jordan's King Abdullah II will kick off a landmark visit to Kenya, as both countries look to push for security cooperation, spokesperson for the Presidency Manoah Esipisu said on Sunday.

How to boost Kenya’s fight against terrorism is expected to top talks between the Jordanian leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta during the visit.

“Jordan and Kenya are partners of long standing, and during his time here, President Kenyatta and His Majesty will focus their attention on discussions regarding security and counter-terrorism. They will also witness joint military exercises,” said Mr Esipisu.

The Jordanian government has in recent years been taking steps to boost its domestic defense industry part of which has included seeking markets beyond Middle East into Africa.

Last August, the Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe met with King Abdulla’s Military Adviser and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-staff General Mashal Al Zaben for bilateral talks on military cooperation between Jordan and Kenya.

A deal was subsequently signed providing for the two country’s military cooperation and counterterrorism.

Trade ties

Kenya has battled terrorism in recent years especially along the restive border of north eastern where al shabaab militants have executed several attacks.

Increased trade ties are also expected to feature prominently during the trip.

The visit happens on the back ground of unresolved incidents of mistreatment of Kenyans in the Middle East country.

Last August the Kenya government banned recruiting and sending of domestic workers to Jordan following a public outcry.

In March this year however, the State ruled that Kenyans with professional qualifications can once again apply for work in the Middle East after lifting a ban on the exportation of labour to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait.

The ban on domestic workers however remains.

The issue elicited a diplomatic spat between Nairobi and Amman.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma is expected to begin a make visit on October 11 as the two nations seek for better ties and cooperation, said Mr Esipisu.

Last August President Kenyatta and President Zuma identified trade and industrialisation as areas that the two countries could cooperate on.