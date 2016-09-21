Kenya given Dec deadline to sort out Nock mess

Politics and policy

Kenya will only escape a ban by the International Olympics Committee for disbanding the beleaguered National Olympics Committee (Nock) if it sorts out the mess at the sports agency by December this year.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given the country the deadline to sort out the supremacy battle between the Ministry of Sports and Nock in a bid to avert further crisis in the management of its local affiliate following the fallout related to handling of the August Olympics in Rio.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario on Wednesday told the National Assembly Labour Committee chaired by Matungu MP David Were that the IOC had mediated an acceptable formula to clean-up Nock before the end of the year in a bid to refresh it before the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

He presented a communiqué to the committee sitting at Continental House drafted by IOC stating procedures that would lead to Nock elections before 31 December 2016.

The meeting was in Lausanne, Switzerland last Saturday and brought together Nock led by Chairman Kipchoge Keino and the Ministry of Sports officials led by Dr Wario.

It was also attended by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations and the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa.

It was meant to avert further fallout and an imminent ban on Kenya— one of the athletic powerhouses in the world— following Dr Wario’s action on the local committee.

“The meeting was extremely constructive and through fruitful and open dialogue, allowed for all parties to better understand the situation and clarify any misunderstanding which may have caused the current issues,” said the IOC communiqué presented to the committee Tuesday.

As per the communiqué, Mr Keino will be required to convene an Extraordinary General Assembly of Nock to relay the agreement reached in the meeting, review its constitution and submit proposed amendments for approval by the IOC.