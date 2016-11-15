Kenya hosts over 3,000 delegates to deliberate ways of eradicating poverty

Politics and policy

A group of world leaders, diplomats, NGOs corporate representatives and think-tanks will meet at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, on November 28 to continue the search for solutions to bridge the gap between rich and poor countries.

Kenya will host the more than 3,000 delegates from 150 countries under the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation.

The partnership, created in Busan, South Korea, six years ago aims at eradicating poverty through better co-operation between donors and recipients, emerging economies, civil society organisations, private sector companies and foundations.

The group will use the Nairobi meeting to further its agenda of ensuring that poor countries receive the skills and investments needed to reduce dependence on aid and using it prudently.

“After the meeting we will come up with a Nairobi document and our expectation is that we will have a multi-stakeholder agreement so that when delegates go back to their countries they will do so knowing that the Nairobi response on how to make aid effective is being implemented globally,” Treasury secretary Henry Rotich said yesterday while offering an update on the meeting.