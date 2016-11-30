Kenya's inflation edges up to 6.68 per cent in November

Money Markets

Traders at a food market. The rate of inflation edged up to 6.68 per cent in November 2016 from 6.47 per cent in October, latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) show. PHOTO | FILE

The rate of inflation edged up to 6.68 per cent in November from 6.47 per cent in October, latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) show.

The rise in inflation is mainly attributable to an increase in the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks’ Index increased by 1.17 per cent, KNBS noted.

The statistics bureau said that during the period, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' index increased by 0.11 per cent.