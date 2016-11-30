http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3470198/medRes/1502624/-/efp7bsz/-/trader.jpg
Home Money Markets

Money Markets

Kenya's inflation edges up to 6.68 per cent in November

Share Bookmark Print Rating
Traders at a food market. FILE

Traders at a food market. The rate of inflation edged up to 6.68 per cent in November 2016 from 6.47 per cent in October, latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) show. PHOTO | FILE 

By BD Reporter

Posted  Wednesday, November 30   2016 at  14:24

The rate of inflation edged up to 6.68 per cent in November from 6.47 per cent in October, latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) show.

SHARE THIS STORY

The rise in inflation is mainly attributable to an increase in the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks’ Index increased by 1.17 per cent, KNBS noted.

The statistics bureau said that during the period, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' index increased by 0.11 per cent.

"The Transport Index increased by 0.55 per cent in November 2016 compared to October 2016 mainly due to increases in the pump prices of petrol and diesel," KNBS noted.

NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS