Money Markets
Kenya's inflation edges up to 6.68 per cent in November
By BD Reporter
Posted Wednesday, November 30 2016 at 14:24
Posted Wednesday, November 30 2016 at 14:24
The rate of inflation edged up to 6.68 per cent in November from 6.47 per cent in October, latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) show.
SHARE THIS STORYTweet
The rise in inflation is mainly attributable to an increase in the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks. The Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks’ Index increased by 1.17 per cent, KNBS noted.
The statistics bureau said that during the period, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' index increased by 0.11 per cent.
"The Transport Index increased by 0.55 per cent in November 2016 compared to October 2016 mainly due to increases in the pump prices of petrol and diesel," KNBS noted.