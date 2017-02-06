Kenya making big strides towards gender equality through law reforms

Home

Women entrepreneurs at a meeting in Mombasa last year. Kenya aims to advance women’s economic participation and self-reliance by creating a conducive environment. PHOTO | FILE

Last week, Kenya’s candidate for the African Union (AU) Commission chair, Amina Mohamed, lost to Chadian Moussa Mahamat despite her candidature looking promising.

Last year, Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump despite a promising campaign. The question on many people’s minds is whether the world ready for women in political leadership positions?

The 2016 US election opened up a lot of case studies on women and leadership positions. I would not be in a position to comment on that ( whether there was a gender card in the two elections), however in today’s rights that show that Kenya is one of the countries in the world with good legislative environment when it comes to women.

We have to understand these efforts against the backdrop of the Kenyan society where a lot of African cultures are male-oriented. The situation is not the same in the West where there have been equal rights for men and women for a much longer time.

Women have historically been marginalised in terms of some basic rights such as the right to education, ownership of property and even inheritance. Just a few years back, a woman who had been married could not inherit as it was expected that she would inherit from her husband’s household.

This was the practice in a lot of African traditions and it was almost abominable for women to claim a stake to inheritance unless her brothers agreed to it.

The situation has now changed because the law is that women and men have equal rights when it comes to inheritance. I therefore disagree with the view that women in Kenyan society are marginalised.

In my view the law empowers them to do a lot. Here are some more examples;

Woman-owned businesses can be classified as special and to whom at least 30 per cent of all Government entities must contract, the others being youth and persons with disabilities.

I do not believe many countries globally have such a provision. All an entity needs to show is that it is owned 70 per cent by women and that it has received the necessary certificates allowing to trade under this special class.

I had a talk with a friend who works in the procurement sector of a State corporation to find out if this law was actually being applied. I was pleasantly surprised that it was, and what’s more is that the State agency has to report on steps it has taken to implement this provision.

The women enterprise fund gives business loans to deserving women entities. This is a provision that is not found in many countries globally.

The Constitution prohibits discrimination on grounds of gender. Now you cannot use the gender tag to deny any person their rights, for example right to property .

I would like to compare this to a little known law that was called the “ Married Women Property Act, 1882.” It was a law that stated that a woman and all her property belonged to her husband. I believe that position still holds true in many religious circles however legislating it as a law, made it sound archaic and absurd. The law now gives equal rights to property to both spouses, to the extent no spouse can sell property without the other spouses’ consent.