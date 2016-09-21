United Nations agency says Kenya on track in bid to ensure radiation safety

Politics and policy

From left: Dr Arthur Koteng, assistant chief radiation protection officer, Prof Erastus Gatebe chair of Radiation Protection Board, and Javier Zarzuela, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representative who led a mission to Kenya in July to assist in planning and using nuclear science and technology. PHOTO | STELLAR MURUMBA

In September 2013, Court of Appeal judges caused a stir when they refused to use their Elgon House offices in Nairobi for fear of radiation. They said that the communication masts near the posh Upper Hill offices emitted cancer-causing rays.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

To the layman the juducial officers came out as fussy. The Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK), now Communications Authority of Kenya, which owns the masts, downplayed the judges’ fears saying that tests carried out showed that the radiation levels on all telecommunication masts in the country were within acceptable limits.

In the same year some motorists complained of health complications. It was later established that the vehicles had been contaminated by radiation after the March 2011 earthquake that affected some nuclear power stations in Japan.

The two incidents served two purposes; first, to give much needed publicity to the dangers of publicity, and secondly to draw the Kenya Radiation Protection Board (RPB), the organisation mandated to regulate any sector that emits ionising radiation, from the shadows.

It has since then stamped its authority and today every vehicle that is imported into the country has to have its radiation inspection clearance certificate.

Ionising radiation consists of particles, X-rays, or gamma rays with sufficient energy to charge the constituent particles of the medium through which it passes. It can affect the chemistry of the body if caution is not observed.

The alpha, gamma and beta rays, which are produced by radioactive materials (usually industrial wastes or by-products), are more damaging.

Ionising radiation has more health risks compared to non-ionising radiation which is emitted by gadgets such as refrigerators, personal computers, mobile handsets and telecommunication masts, said Arthur Koteng, an expert at the RPB.

Dr Koteng, the RPB assistant chief, said that the maximum permissible dose for a radiation worker should be nothing more than 20 millisievert (mSv) per year.

He said that an mSv can be defined as a high dose of radiation within a short period of time.

Members of the public and those not working in conditions that expose them to radiation can, in any possible circumstance, at most get one mSv per year.

Most people are exposed to radiation in health facilities during X-rays, MRIs, among other technological scanning tests.

“Cancer patients under radiotherapy are affected highly but that is justified because it is only directed at the affected area to kill the cancer cells – every clinical imaging procedures must be justified,” said Dr Koteng.

“The dose cancer patients receive while undergoing treatment is considered to be justified. The benefit they get from radiation treatment by far outweigh the risk,” he said.