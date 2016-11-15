Kenya prepares to host 3,000 delegates in high-level global meet

Politics and policy

Kenya has engaged top gear in preparations to host 3,000 delegates for the Second High-Level Meeting (HLM2) of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation.

The four-day meeting bringing together heads of states, sub-national governments, the business sector, civil society, trade unions, foundations, the heads of international development organisations and many more will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, from November 28.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich Tuesday said the country was preparing to receive the guests from more than 150 countries to deliberate on collaborative efforts towards development.

“After the meeting we will come up with a Nairobi document and our expectation is that we will have a multi-stakeholder agreement so that when delegates go back to their countries they will do so knowing that the Nairobi response on how to make aid effective is being implemented globally,” Mr Rotich said after an update session on the upcoming global meeting.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officiate the opening and closing ceremonies of the global forum where stakeholders will be tracking progress in the implementation of earlier commitments made for more effective development co-operation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, among them poverty eradication.

Outcome document drafted

A Nairobi outcome document has already been drafted, containing commitments on development cooperation that stakeholders intend to support to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The HLM2 will be the only event in 2016 focused explicitly on development co-operation under Sustainable Development Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The forum has already invited public contributions (open until November 15) through its website to help shape the outcome of the document with three themes; actions to improve the effectiveness of development co-operation; leaving no-one behind; and maximising the contribution of development practitioners – a multi-stakeholder approach.

“We strongly believe that development is not only the result of more efforts but also of better forms of cooperation, including respect for and use of country results frameworks.

"We also believe that the monitoring framework helps target aid where it is needed most, in order to leave no one behind and reaching those furthest behind first,” reads the draft document released earlier by Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Chief Negotiator of the Nairobi Outcome Document, Ambassador Macharia Kamau.

Among major conferences

The meeting starting in a fortnight adds to the major conferences Nairobi has hosted recently, including the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI) Summit in August and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in July.

Before the HLM2 meeting, Kenya will host the 4th East Africa Oil and Gas Summit & Exhibition (EAOGS) on November 15-17.