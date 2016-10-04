Kenya rises to 12th position on African governance ranking

Politics and policy

Mr Mo Ibrahim, founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya is one of the 37 African countries that have recorded improved governance over the last 10 years even as weak enforcement of laws pulled down the continent’s overall rating, latest report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation shows.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The 2016 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) launched Monday shows marked progress in African governance with the challenge of deterioration in safety and rule of law, poor infrastructure and corruption remaining the strongest setbacks.

Kenya was ranked 12th out of 54 countries in Overall Governance with a score of 58.9 out of 100, a 5.1 points improvement over the last decade.

The country whose economy grew at a rate of 5.6 per cent in 2015 was ranked among the 10 States that improved across all four sub-categories of the Sustainable Economic Opportunity category.

The 10th edition of the IIAG put together a decade of data to assess each of Africa’s 54 countries against 95 indicators drawn from 34 independent sources.

For the first time this year, the IIAG included Public Attitude Survey data from Afrobarometer which captures Africans’ own perceptions of governance.

“Over the last decade, overall governance has improved by one score point at the continental average level, with 37 countries – home to 70 per cent of African citizens – registering progress. This overall positive trend has been led mainly by improvement in Human Development and Participation and Human Rights. Sustainable Economic Opportunity also registered an improvement, but at a slower pace,” read the report.

In contrast, a pronounced drop in safety and rule of law, for which 33 out of the 54 African countries – home to almost two-thirds of the continent’s population – have experienced a decline since 2006, 15 of them quite substantially.

Accountability is now the lowest scoring sub-category of the whole Index.