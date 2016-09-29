Kenya’s careful steps through tough EPA terrain

Money Markets

Ms Betty Maina: The signing by Kenya means there will be no disruption of market access come next week. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya is continuing its lone battle to have East African Community member states conclude the long-negotiated Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with Europe.

Matters came to a head last month when Tanzania refused to sign the deal just a few weeks to the deadline, forcing the EU to extend the deadline.

Principal Secretary for East African Community Betty Maina spoke with the Business Daily on the sticky points of the agreement and how Kenya is navigating the rough terrain.

The Foreign Affairs ministry on Thursday deposited the ratified Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU, and it was interesting this coincided with the EU ambassador to Kenya Stafano Dejak’s statement that they may have to engage Kenya directly if the rest of the region does not sign.

I saw the comment, he even sent me the brief, but I’m not sure what he means by a direct relationship because whatever relationship you may have must negotiated. So I’m also quite curious about that.

We still do not have a clear picture of the implications of Kenya going it alone with the EPAs. Does it mean that regardless of what the bloc decides we will still get the preferential status by next year?

I think the clarity to make is that the signing and ratification by Kenya means there will be no disruption of market access come next week.

So, Kenya will continue to have duty-free market access without any deadline.

This, however, is just access under the Market Access Regulations (MAR); the bigger question is how we can unlock the other deals under EPAs that were negotiated, including the fact that EU access to our market is phased out over 25 years besides a seven-year grace period before duty-free goods come in.

There is also a whole section on fisheries and capacity to trade and there is a development matrix that offers additional money for development, flexible rules of origin which are the terms of trade.

Our interest should be unlocking all the promises.

You recently had a summit in Arusha where the EPAs was part of the agenda. Was the government able to negotiate the possibility of going it alone if the rest of the region does not step up?

We negotiated the EPAs as a joint team representing the five member states.

We hope that there will be a review within the three months provided. We would then be asking the presidents to free us and request implementation of the agreement for those who have signed and ratified.

The decision to negotiate and conclude together was an EAC decision in 2002 and which was echoed in 2007, it was not imposed on us.