Kenya's economic growth to hit 5.9pc this year, WB says

A road under construction in Kisumu County: Increased construction and spending by national and county governments are expected to spur economic growth. FILE PHOTO

The World Bank has projected that Kenya’s economy will expand to hit 5.9 per cent this year, up from clocking a growth of 5.6 per cent in 2015.

The key drivers for this growth include a vibrant services sector, enhanced construction, currency stability, low inflation, low fuel prices, a growing middle-class, rising incomes and a surge in remittances.

Increased spending by national and county governments in energy and transportation are also expect to propel economic expansion in 2016.

“Kenya remains one of the bright spots in sub-Saharan Africa with its economic growth approaching 6 per cent and outpacing the 2016 regional average of 1.7 per cent,” said World Bank country director Diarietou Gaye during on Monday during the launch of Kenya's economic update.

The Bretton Woods institution projects that Kenya's economy will strengthen to 6 per cent in 2017 and 6.1 per cent in 2018.

The country’s growth has outperformed the sub-Saharan average for over eight consecutive years, Ms Gaye said, adding that the prevailing macroeconomic stability means that Kenyans can now enjoy more stable prices for essentials like food, fuel, housing and transportation.

However, the Word Bank report warns that the economy remains vulnerable to potential risks, which if unaddressed, could derail growth impetus.

“To sustain Kenya’s growth momentum over the medium term, it will be important to manage risks...such as a subdued global economy, volatility in global financial markets and domestic shocks such as adverse weather conditions,” said the bank's senior economist Jane Kiringai.