Kenya’s professional golf is on its death bed

Home

Fijian professional golfer Vijay Singh plays at a past event. The allure of becoming a professional is all but lost in Kenya. PHOTO | AFP

For many years now, the local amateur golf circuit has continued to enjoy great sponsorship; every week corporate firms and brands sponsor golf days on Fridays, member competitions on Saturdays and the less popular Monthly Mugs and the weekly club nights.

Amateur golfers are lavished with T-shirts, food and drinks, entertainment and other goodies.

In my last informed estimate, amateur golf in Kenya was receiving upwards of Sh300 million per year and these monies were spent on tokens; golf towels, tees and balls, prizes, course hire, shirts and so on.

On the other side of the equation, professional golf has been receiving less than Sh10 million annually in prize money (excluding the Kenya Open).

For years now the professionals have only enjoyed sponsorship from KCB, Jamii Telkom and a few benevolent individuals.

Other than that, it is a rather a tough time to be a pro golfer in Kenya.

This scenario is of course wrong. Around the world and in more mature golf markets professional golf tours attract more sponsorship dollars than the amateur game.

So whilst amateur golfers play for iron boxes and toasters, the pros play for cold hard cash, and that pushes up demand for sponsorship monies.

As the PGA Tour kicks off this weekend, minus Tiger Woods, you can be assured that even more prize money will be dedicated to the event. In past Tours the top four winners typically took home over Sh50 million each with the winner taking Sh180 million in major championships and Sh100 million in ordinary events.

The top 20 players take home at least Sh10 million each and the top 35 at least Sh5 million each. The 70th placed golfer will ordinarily take home about Sh2 million.

In the past PGA Tour season, Dustin Johnson led the official money list, banking Sh940 million from 22 events. Jason Day finished second with Sh810m and Adam Scott was third with 650 million. Rory McIlroy finished fourth with Sh580 million and Patrick Reed was slightly behind with Sh570m.

Among Africans, Charl Schwatzel leads the pack with Sh294m banked. Branden Grace, a Kenya Open graduate, finished with Sh290m — a far cry from the Sh2m he collected for his efforts in Kenya — and Louis Oosthuizen took hoe Sh242m.

Vijay Singh, another Kenya Open veteran from the annals of history, finished in 88th place on the official money list with only Sh120m.

Ultimate destination

Not bad for a guy who now plays on the Senior Tour. In total, 106 golfers on the PGA Tour 2015/16 season took home over Sh100m each.