Kenya sends request for proposals for sovereign bond and loan

Money Markets

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

LONDON

Kenya has sent a request for proposals for a bond and loan, according to sources.

The sovereign wants to consider both options, according to one source, who said that the eventual mandate may be a combination of the two products or one only.

Kenya undertook a non-deal roadshow in April through Barclays, Citigroup and Standard Chartered.

The sovereign made its debut in the international bond market in 2014, when it raised US$1.5bn through a 10-year bond, which was subsequently tapped for US$500m, and US$500m through a five-year note which was later raised by US$250m.

The deal hit controversy in December 2015 after the opposition party questioned where some of the proceeds had gone.