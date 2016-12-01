Kenya to spend 40pc of tax revenue on servicing public debt

Money Markets

Kenya’s annual debt repayment is set to hit Sh618.5 billion next year, which will see the Treasury spend an estimated Sh40 out of every Sh100 collected from taxpayers on servicing the ballooning loans.

The repayment bill represents a 38.5 per cent jump from Sh446.4 billion spent on public debt this year compared to a projected 12 per cent growth in tax collection, which is a key indicator of the country’s ability to repay.

Figures contained in the Division of Revenue Bill show that the State will spend Sh172 billion more to service loans in the financial year beginning July 2017, exerting more pressure on taxpayers who will also finance the General Election.

The Jubilee government has accelerated borrowing in the past four years to build a modern railway, new roads and electricity plants, but the rate of tax collection has not matched new debt uptake.

“These (public debt costs) comprise of the annual debt redemption cost as well as interest payment for both domestic and external debt,” says the Treasury in the explanatory notes to the Bill.

The huge increase means that taxpayers will now have to dig deeper into their pockets in the coming years to pay for the growing debt burden.

The debt repayment will constitute 40 per cent of the projected Sh1.5 trillion tax collection compared to this year’s 32 per cent.

The debt repayment load is double what is being spent to build the standard gauge railway (SGR) from Nairobi to Mombasa. It can also fully fund county governments for two years.

The amount is 11 times bigger than what the government spent on roads last year.

It almost matches the Sh673 billion that the State is planning to spend on development projects next year.

However, the government has barely exhausted 75 per cent of its development budget in recent years and if the trend continues, debt servicing will dwarf the entire amount poured into roads, rail, dams, power, ICT and other infrastructure.

Biggest budget item

Debt repayment remains the Treasury’s biggest budget item compared to essential expenditure lines like education and health.

Next year’s repayment amount is more than double the Sh282 billion that the State spent in the year to June 2013, indicative of the heavy loans uptake under the Jubilee government.