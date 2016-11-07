Kenya urged to postpone Dadaab camp closure date

Politics and policy

Refugees queue for food rations at the Dadaab refugee camp in northern Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Two international aid organisations have urged the Kenyan government to halt or postpone the closure of the Dadaab refugee camp at the end of this month.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Refugees International said Dadaab’s closure would not only endanger the lives of hundreds of thousand of Somali refugees “but has already caused irreparable harm and damage.

Both Refugees International and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said that the Kenyan government must lift the November 30 deadline.

“The deadline to close the world’s largest refugee camp must be lifted,” said Jan Egeland, the NRC secretary- general of the NRC, in a statement.