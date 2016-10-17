Kenya wins new Comesa sugar cover on poll fears

Politics and policy

Imported sugar at the port of Mombasa. The country produces 600,000 tonnes of sugar against an annual consumption of 800,000 tonnes. PHOTO | FILE

Next year’s General Election has spared Kenya’s sugarcane farmers external competition after the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) cited the poll as one of the reasons for restricting cheap imports from the trading bloc for another two years.

Comesa’s council of ministers also noted court cases stopping the privatisation of the State-owned mills.

“In discussing this matter, the meeting noted the imminent political elections in Kenya, and cases brought against the government regarding the privatisation programme,” read a memo from Comesa after the end of the meeting 19-member States.

The General Election are slated for August and western Kenya, where sugarcane is the dominant cash crop, will be a battle ground between the opposition and the ruling coalition.

A member of Kenya’s negotiating team raised fears that the opposition could use the issue of unrestricted imports to campaign against the ruling coalition.

“Sugarcane is a source of livelihood for many households in western Kenya and if the government allows the imports of cheap sugar it will definitely hurt them and be used as a campaigning tool,” said the source who sought anonymity.

The arrangement capping cheaper imports was scheduled to expire in February. Kenya has sought extension on import restrictions more than five times.

The expiry of the quota tariffs was expected to expose Kenyan market to stiff competition from sugar made cheaply within the trading bloc.

A court case lodged by county governments has also helped the State’s appeal for extension of import restriction.

Governors from sugar growing belt got a court injunction this year stopping the sale of five factories.

The previous extension was granted to allow Kenya sell the loss-making sugar factories as the country looked to complete reforms aimed at making the local industry competitive.

“We want to use the extension of the safeguard to agree on a privatisation road map and court issues,” said Alfred Busolo, Director -General of Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA).

Kenya produces about 600,000 tonnes of sugar a year, compared with annual consumption of 800,000 tonnes. The deficit is covered by strictly controlled imports.