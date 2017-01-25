Kenyan MPs asked to pick EALA members by March 4

Politics and policy

Kenya has up to March 4 to elect nine new members to sit in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The mandate of the 4th term of the East African Legislative Assembly members expires on June 4, 2017.

The current Assembly was elected in 2012. Kenyan MPs in May 2012 elected Sarah Bonaya (Kanu), Saoli ole Nkanae (Wiper Democratic Party) Peter Mutuku Mathuki (Wiper Democratic Party), Joseph Kiangoi Ombasa (ODM), Nancy Lung’ahi Abisa (ODM), Mumbi Ng’aru (ODM), Judith Pareno (ODM) and Abubakar Zein (ODM) to represent Kenya at the regional Assembly.

EAC member states Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi are to elect nine people each, making a total of 45.

Seven ex-officio members, made up of ministers responsible for East African Corporation, the secretary-general and a counsel to the EAC raise the total membership to 52.

Section 4(1) and (2) of the East African Legislative Assembly Elections Act, 2011 provides that the election of members to the assembly shall be conducted in accordance with the rules of procedure of the legislatures of the partner states.

“The Act also requires that the elections ought to be conducted within 90 days before the expiry of the date of the outgoing assembly.

The effective date in this case is March 04, 2017,” National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi said in a communication to MPs on Tuesday.

Mr Muturi informed the National Assembly that he was in receipt of a petition from EALA secretariat notifying the Kenyan Parliament of the expiry of the term of the 4th term of EALA.

“Pursuant to the provisions of section 3 of the East African Legislative Assembly Elections Act 2011, I have received a notification from the Clerk of EALA regarding the expiry of the term of the current assembly which will come to an end on the 4th day of June 2017.