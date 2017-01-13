Kenyan contractor in Sh5.1bn fight with US private equity fund

Politics and policy

Andrew Ross (left), former Spencon chief executive officer and Jitendra Patel, Spencon founder. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A Kenyan entrepreneur, who founded troubled construction firm Spencon, has sued a US private equity fund for $50 million (Sh5.1 billion) he claims to have lost when the fund fraudulently acquired a 60.68 per cent stake in the company.

Jitendra Chhotabhai Patel filed the suit in the US Court of the District of Columbia seeking discovery — a process that would compel Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) to provide him with information he wants to use in suits against the fund in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK and East Africa.

“I am seeking documents and testimony from ECP regarding the following subjects, all of which are related and relevant to the allegations that ECP Africa has caused great damage to Spencon as a result of its illegal ownership and management,” Mr Patel says in the court documents.

Information sought includes Spencon’s expenses and contracts since the fund forcefully took over its operations.

Mr Patel accuses ECP principals of deceit and use of threats, including an attempt to force him into a partnership in a subsidiary with the infamous Mombasa-based Akasha family, in order to drop the cases he has filed against the fund in Mauritius and Uganda.

ECP is a $2 billion (Sh206 billion) fund backed by development finance institutions such as CDC Group and European Investment Bank (EIB). Its investments in Kenya include telecommunications and entertainment firm Wananchi Group Holdings and Java House.

Mr Patel told the court that ECP had by 2007 invested a total of $15 million (Sh1.5 billion) in Spencon through debt instruments that were converted into ordinary shares in 2009, giving the fund a 37.4 per cent stake in the company.

The investment was made in Spencon International, a firm registered in Mauritius as a holding company for several subsidiaries operating in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and other African markets.

Through a mix of complex transactions, which Mr Patel describes as fraudulent, the fund raised its stake in the company to 98.08 per cent as it squeezed out Mr Patel and other shareholders.

The businessman claims that since taking control of Spencon, ECP has run down the firm through asset stripping, mismanagement and corruption.

Mr Patel says he founded Spencon in 1979 with Naveen Prakash Sharma, and gradually grew the company which has undertaken more than 200 major road, bridge and water projects in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

Other investors, including Rishi Limited and Kiran Saroop Sagaar, later came on board.

In 2005, the shareholders decided to boost its capital base and strengthen its corporate governance, leading to the investment by the private equity fund.