Kenyan creatives honoured in regional YouTube awards

YouTube Award winners in Johannesburg: Top creators in Sub-Saharan Africa were recognised for their campaigns.

Three Kenyan channels were feted during the first edition of the YouTube SubSaharan Africa (SSA) awards in Johannesburg-South Africa last Friday for using the platform to share content and drive campaigns.

Belles Africa, a make-up tutorial channel by Kangai Mwiti was the best in the beauty and fashion category, Churchill Show by Laugh Industry was awarded for being the top subscribed creator in Kenya while anti-jigger campaign channel by Jim Nduruchi took the on-profit award.

YouTube is a video sharing platform by tech giant Google.

While receiving the award, Rose Wendi, Laugh Industry digital channels manager, said hailed YouTube for giving them a platform to showcase talent.

Mr Nduruchi said: “I use the channel to raise awareness about the jigger menace in Western because the region does not receive as much coverage and help as it should. We also use the channel to raise funds that help us to go to the ground and help the affected,” he said.

Nominees were picked based on the number of subscribers and the frequency of posts.

“YouTube is about the opportunity for people to express themselves. Creators across Africa are using YouTube to find their voice, connect with audiences around the world and build channels while earning revenue from it,” said Dorothy Ooko, Google’s communications and public affairs head in East and Francophone Africa.

The number of people tuning in to watch YouTube videos is growing especially after the launch of YouTube Online, a feature that enables Android and iOS users to save YouTube videos to their devices for later viewing.

Yego story

“We are incredibly proud of YouTube for providing a platform that shares Africa’s creativity with the rest of the world. Films from Nollywood along with stories like the one of Olympic medallist Julius Yego show that inspiring talent and stories from anywhere can find a global audience,” said YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki.

Other winners in the 24 categories also include Anne Kansiime who emerged the best in the Comedy category and as the top subscribed creator in Uganda. Diamond Platnumz emerged as the top YouTube creator in Tanzania.