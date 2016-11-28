Kenyan tech-based firms set to benefit from Sh1bn AfDB Africa fund

Magazines

AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kenyan technology firms stand to receive part of the $10 million (Sh1 billion) that the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) has invested in a Mauritius-based equity fund manager.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Tide Africa Fund, an ICT funding company, last week received the capital injection as part of AfDB’s Boost Africa initiative which plans to invest in at least 30 venture capital and seed funds across the continent.

The fund will invest in West and East African firms using technology to lower the costs in the agribusiness, financial services, energy, education and healthcare sectors.

The AfDB, which is collaborating with the European Investment Bank, is also reviewing East Africa’s tech investments under the Africa Technology Ventures.

The initiative has an initial reserve of Sh19 billion to start with expectations to leverage up to Sh127 billion in additional investments.

“Africa is currently home to a boom in small businesses experimenting with innovative products, services or business models, often leveraging technology,” AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said in a statement.

“This is the right time to support these enterprises with financial and technical resources to enable them to commercialise their innovations. Boost Africa will demonstrate to all Africans that they can and should take charge of their future.”

The Boost Africa funding programme targets businesses regarded fragile and risky by traditional financiers but are key to fostering entrepreneurship and high impact innovation.

The initiative will also have a technical assistance facility to offer training, business and technical assistance and creation of entrepreneur networks.

“Boost Africa aims at leveraging the full strength of two major financial institutions to venture into new areas of support for the new generation of African entrepreneurs,” said Stefano Manservisi, director-general for international cooperation and development at the European Commission.