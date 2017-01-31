Kenyan produce exporter picked for Africa award

Magazines

A Kenyan fresh-produce exporter is among six Africa-based businesses set to battle it out for the Africa Finance and Investment Forum (AFIF) Entrepreneurship Award 2017 in Nairobi next week.

EuroFresh Exotics, a company that exports fresh fruits and vegetables, was nominated based on its potential for growth and job creation as well as for its social, economic and ecological impact.

The firm exports mainly snow peas, sugar snaps, passion fruits, avocados, French beans and bird’s-eye chillies.

The company, which was founded by Lydia Wambui in 2012, also organises training for smallholder farmers in East Africa on quality crop production, giving it a competitive edge.

“EuroFresh will turn five years this summer, the AFIF award would not only be the best gift for this project but also for all Kenyan entrepreneurs.

“It will allow us to boost our activity, create sustainable livelihoods and continue to dream big,” said Ms Wambui in a statement.

The entrepreneur will defend her project during the AFIF entrepreneurship forum between February 13-16, which will attended by SME managers, entrepreneurs, investors and government representatives drawn from across Africa.

The annual business forum that was initiated in 2005 aims to support Africa-based innovative SMEs grow their businesses. The six finalists have received a free accreditation to join the AFIF 2017 full programme covering conferences, training, business-to-business meetings and networking opportunities.

The winner will receive cash prize and one-year national and international media promotion.