Money Markets
Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing due to telecom sector dollar demand
By REUTERS
Posted Thursday, December 29 2016 at 12:23
Posted Thursday, December 29 2016 at 12:23
Kenya's shilling was steady on Thursday and traders said it was seen weaker due to dollar demand from sectors like telecoms and manufacturing, while tight liquidity would limit its losses.
SHARE THIS STORYTweet
At 0720 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.40/60 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 102.35/55.