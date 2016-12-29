http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3501058/medRes/1524318/-/powim9/-/prosper001pix.jpg
Kenyan shilling stable, seen easing due to telecom sector dollar demand

Dollars bundled up.

Kenya's shilling was steady on Thursday and traders said it was seen weaker due to dollar demand from sectors like telecoms and manufacturing, while tight liquidity would limit its losses. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. 

By REUTERS

Posted  Thursday, December 29   2016 at  12:23

Kenya's shilling was steady on Thursday and traders said it was seen weaker due to dollar demand from sectors like telecoms and manufacturing, while tight liquidity would limit its losses.

At 0720 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.40/60 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 102.35/55.

