Kenyan currency steady, seen weaker due to importer demand

At 0651 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.70/90 to the dollar. PHOTO | FILE

By REUTERS

Posted  Thursday, January 12   2017 at  11:46

The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday but was seen under pressure due to oil importers and multinational companies buying dollars to hedge their positions anticipating further weakening, traders said.

At 0651 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.70/90 to the dollar, the same as Wednesday's close.

