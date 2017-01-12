Money Markets
Kenyan currency steady, seen weaker due to importer demand
By REUTERS
Posted Thursday, January 12 2017 at 11:46
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday but was seen under pressure due to oil importers and multinational companies buying dollars to hedge their positions anticipating further weakening, traders said.
At 0651 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.70/90 to the dollar, the same as Wednesday's close.