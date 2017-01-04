Kenyan shrubs offer hope for treatment of asbestos cancer

Home

The chemicals used in the study were obtained from the University of Nairobi’s Chemistry Department. PHOTO | FILE

Sufferers of a cancer that affects the linings of the heart, lungs and the stomach have a reason to smile after a group of African researchers found a possible cure in a Kenyan evergreen shrub that produces a compound with therapautic properties.

The international team including Kenyan and Cameroonian scientists said that the compounds called quinones, produced by some Kenyan plants, could aid in the fight against the cancer known as malignant pleural mesothelioma.

The new research said that of the 14 different naturally-occurring quinones, one compound in particular — rapanone — which was isolated from an evergreen shrub, was particularly effective at triggering cell death in malignant mesothelioma cells.

“The tested natural products...are potential cytotoxic compounds that deserve more investigations towards developing novel antiproliferative drugs against human carcinoma,” said the study’s first author Victor Kuete, a biochemist with the Universite de Dschang.

Asbestos cancer is commonly known as mesothelioma, a type usually associated with exposure to asbestos; its malignancy occurs in the lining of the heart, lungs and abdomen. The findings, published in the journal Pharmacology and Toxicology last December focused on the triggered release of caspases, enzymes that contribute to killing the mesothelioma cell.

The chemicals (quinones) used for this research were obtained and are available at the University of Nairobi’s chemical bank of the natural products research laboratory of the Chemistry Department.

Prof Kuete worked on the study together with Leonidah Omosa, Viviane Sipowo Tala, Jacob Midiwo, Armelle Mbaveng, Sauda Swaleh, Oðuzhan Karaosmanoðlu and Hülya Sivas.

The Managing Editor of Surviving Mesothelioma, Alex Strauss, said that standard cancer treatments, including the gold standard chemotherapy and most advanced surgical techniques, are only marginally effective at improving mesothelioma survival.

Surviving Mesothelioma is an online platform that has been publishing ground-breaking news on the causes, diagnosis and treatment of the condition for a decade now.

Chemotherapy is currently the primary care treatment for patients diagnosed with mesothelioma among other cancers.

The researchers noted that even the gold standard chemotherapy drug Alimta (pemetrexed) is only marginally effective against this aggressive cancer and can cause life-threatening side effects, hence the urgent need for alternatives.

Urgent need

“New treatments, including alternatives such as quinones, are urgently needed,” said Mr Strauss.

Prof Kuete and team noted, however, that other naturally-derived compounds that have shown promise in the fight against mesothelioma include curcumin from spice turmeric, polyphenols found in tea and leafy greens, and resveratrol in red wine.

Deaths from lifestyles diseases like cancer and heart diseases continue to rise in the country, reflecting the public health crisis brought home by cancer at a time the country has a shortage of doctors who can handle the deadly disease. More than 150 cancer patients who attend chemotherapy sessions every Wednesdays and Fridays at the Kenyatta National Hospital continue to bear the brunt as a result of an ongoing doctors’ strike that has been going on for close to a month. Being locked out of the facility due to the industrial unrest has dampened their hopes for successful treatment considering most cannot afford care in private facilities.

Cancer, a major global health problem is the third leading killer disease in Kenya after malaria and pneumonia. The Economic Survey 2016 shows that reported deaths from cancer have been on the rise recently, climbing from 11,527 in 2011 to 14,175 in 2014 and 15,714 in 2015.