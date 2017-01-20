Food, water, electricity to cost more as drought hits millions

Politics and policy

Kenyans are headed for tougher times as the economy takes a hit from the raging drought that is expected to drive up prices of basic goods and services, eating deeper into household budgets.

The drought, which has hit large parts of northern Kenya, Coast and Eastern, is particularly expected to push up the cost of food, water and electricity — reducing the purchasing power of low-income households.

Thursday’s announcement that the national government is setting aside Sh5 billion to fight the drought also signals that the taxpayer will shoulder additional burden through increased borrowing or a spending cut in the development budget.

Rationing of water in Nairobi and other towns has set up urban dwellers for a major increase in water bills as vendors step in to fill the gap at exorbitant prices.

Those without major reservoirs in Nairobi, for instance, can expect to pay the vendors up to 17.8 times the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) charges.

NCWSC charges consumers for water at the rate of Sh53 per cubic metre for those consuming between seven and 60 cubic meters, a consumption segment that covers the majority of the city’s households.

Vendors charge Sh20 or higher for 20 litre of water or 0.02 cubic meter, reaping a large profit from the supply shortage.

Cost of power

Electricity prices will also rise significantly, mainly through a jump in the variable fuel and foreign exchange charges that can account for up to 25 per cent of a power bill.

The drought has eroded power generation from dams, setting the stage for increased reliance on diesel power plants and the attendant spike in fuel cost charge (FCC).

The charge is expected rise to Sh3.52 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) this month, a 23.5 per cent increase from Sh2.85 in December. This will raise the cost on the charge alone by Sh0.67 on each unit consumed.

FCC has risen steadily in recent months, increasing the typical middle class household’s power bill by more than Sh100.

Consumption of 200 kWh in December, for instance, cost Sh3,589, including a fuel cost charge of Sh570 at the rate of Sh2.85 on each unit. In September, the same unit cost Sh3,448, including the FCC which stood at Sh2.31.