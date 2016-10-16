Kenyans pay higher for South African goods on stronger rand

Money Markets

South African President Jacob Zuma (left) and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, after holding bilateral talks last week. PHOTO | AFP

The South African rand’s 14.5 per cent exchange rate gain to the dollar this year compared to a one per cent gain for the Kenya shilling is exposing local importers of SA goods to higher costs.

At the same time, the rand has appreciated by 16.8 per cent in exchange rate to the shilling year-to-date, with one rand now the equivalent of Sh7.10 compared to Sh6.08 in January.

The dollar is the main trading currency for Kenya and while the shilling-dollar exchange rate has remained stable this year, the rates for the country’s key trading partners on the continent have been more volatile.

The stronger rand means that Kenyan importers have to fork out more in dollars to purchase goods from Africa’s most industrialised state with Kenya counting South Africa as its largest source of imports on the continent.

“The rand has been outperforming other African currencies in exchange to the dollar since quarter two, which for a net importer of South African goods amounts to a considerable rise in costs,” said a currency dealer.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data show that in the first six months of the year, Kenya imported goods worth Sh22.9 billion from SA.

This was lower than the Sh29.2 billion imports over a similar period last year when the shilling was exchanging at Sh7.70 to the rand in the first half of 2015.

The reversal of the exchange gains is therefore likely to see this import bill rise in the second half of this year.

The South African Reserve Bank has attributed the strengthening of the rand, especially from the second quarter of the year, to stronger gross domestic product (GDP) growth and a significant narrowing of the country’s current account deficit following a sizeable trade account surplus in the second quarter.

More recently, there has been speculative trading on the currency due to the expectation that brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev will buy rands to pay the South Africa-based shareholders of SAB Miller following the $104.3 billion takeover deal.

“The marked appreciation of the rand during the past few days appears to be driven by expectations of unchanged US monetary policy, as well as to speculation regarding possible purchases of rand related to a major M&A transaction,” said the SA Reserve Bank recently following its Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The shilling is on the other hand expected by analysts to remain stable for the remainder of the year on the back of strong regulator support and stable macroeconomic conditions.

“We expect the shilling to remain relatively stable against the dollar for the rest of the year, as there are no significant macro-economic shocks in the market that could trigger a negative movement. Our projections for the exchange rate lie within 101.10 - 102.10 for the next three months,” said Kingdom Securities in a macro-economic outlook note for September 2016.