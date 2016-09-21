Kenyans pay more for State services on eCitizen portal

Magazines

Kenyans using the government online payment portal eCitizen are spending more for services than when they paid in cash limiting the expected benefits of the digital switch.

Each of the services under the platform attracts a Sh50 charge known as ‘convenience fee’ above the normal cost.

This is in addition to the transaction fees charged by mobile money operators (telecoms) for making the payments.

For instance, a person renewing her driving licence for one year would ordinarily have paid Sh600. But under the State’s online platform, the charge is Sh650 besides the transaction fee.

Fourty four government services have been bundled under the platform generating thousands of transactions every month. More transactions are being migrated to the online payment portal.

It is unclear who receives the proceeds from the convenience fee.

The ICT Authority acting chief executive Robert Mugo did not respond to our calls and text messages on the issue. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich also did not respond to our queries.

ICT Principal Secretary Victor Kyallo said the ministry was only responsible for managing the eCitizen platform, adding that the setting of fees was a Treasury function.

The convenience fee was introduced through a December 23, 2014 gazette notice by Mr Rotich.

“The eCitizen.go.ke shall charge a nominal administrative fee per transaction, which shall be a pro-rated percentage of the payment made,” Mr Rotich said in the notice.

The eCitizen payment platform is linked to the systems of the various government agencies like the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Attorney-General’s Office and the Immigration Department.

A user who, for example, logs onto the NTSA platform to renew their licence will be redirected to make their payment through the eCitizen portal.

The portal generates an invoice for the various services and the user proceeds to pay the amount using mobile money platforms through the government’s paybill number.