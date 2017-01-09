Key laws passed in 2016 which facilitate better access to justice

Home

Last year saw a few new laws passed. One of them is the Legal Aid Services Act. The object of the Act is to facilitate access to justice to the poor and disadvantaged people in line with the requirements of articles 48, 50 (2) (g) and (h) of the Constitution.

Article 48 demands that the State ensures access to justice to every person with minimal fee, article 50 (2) (g) provides for the right to be represented by an advocate, and article 50 (2) (h) requires the State to provide an advocate for an accused person if substantial injustice would occur in the absence of such representation.

The Act provides for several mechanisms of ensuring access to justice, such as establishment of the National Legal Aid Service which shall succeed the National Legal Aid and Awareness Programme (NALEAP).

The Act also establishes the Legal Aid Fund under Part V, which will be used by the National Legal Aid Service to among others conduct it’s operations of providing legal aid and representation.

The source of the funds for the Legal Aid Fund will mainly be money allocated by Parliament in addition to donations and grants. Once the Act is operationalised, legal services will be accessible to almost everyone.

The second law is the Small Claims Act which establishes a subordinate court, called the Small Claims Court, which is established in accordance with Article 169 (1) (d) of the Constitution. The court will be presided over by an adjudicator.

Under section 11, the Chief Justice will in a gazette notice publish the local limits of jurisdiction of the court and ensure it’s accessibility in every sub county.

The Small Claims Court will handle matters whose monetary value of the subject matter will not exceed Sh200,000 and the natures of claims are as follows; a contract for sale and supply of goods or services; a contract relating to money held and received; liability in tort in respect of loss or damage caused to any property or for the delivery or recovery of movable property; compensation for personal injuries; and set-off and counterclaim under any contract.

People friendly court

The court is people friendly and easy for laymen to interact with since it allows people to appear by themselves and bars lawyers from practising in the courts.

It also allows use of local languages and departs from technical compliance of legal rules of evidence and strict formalities.

Access to Information Act No 31 of 2016 ‘‘gives flesh’’ to article 35 of the Constitution which provides for the right to information held by the State, and another person where that information is required for the exercise or protection of any right or fundamental freedom.

It goes on to provide that the information held by a public entity or a private body shall be provided expeditiously.

The nature of the information to be disclosed by public entities includes powers, functions and duties of employees and their salary scales, functions of the organisation, rules and regulations governing the organisation and information on contracts.