Kibicho defends shutting down Daadab camp over terrorism

The Interior Ministry has said cases of smuggling, human trafficking and terrorism forced it to shut down Daadab refugee camp.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho says in court filings that an overview of the camp revealed that it has been used by smugglers to sneak consumer goods and weapons into Kenya.

Dr Kibicho adds that intelligence reports also revealed that the Westgate, Garissa University and Lamu terror attacks were planned at the camp.

The Interior PS was responding to a suit filed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and Kituo cha Sheria which are fighting to quash the decision to shut down the refugee camp by the end of this year.

Dr Kibicho says only 14,000 refugees have been repatriated to Somalia since 2014 when Kenya, the UNHCR and the Federal Republic of Somalia signed a deal that was to see exiles at Daadab returned home.

“Since the repatriation started, approximately 14,000 individuals have been repatriated back to Somalia, evidencing the slow pace of repatriation either due to lack of goodwill from the actors or refusal by individuals considering the illegal benefits they derive from their continued stay in camps. It is estimated that if the trend of repatriation were to continue under the agreement, it would take approximately 45 years to end,” Dr Kibicho said.

The KNCHR holds that the situation in Somalia has not improved enough for Kenya to send refugees back to the country.

The lobby has also blamed the government for any security threats that have arisen as a result of the Daadab camp, arguing that authorities are tasked with ensuring that refugee camps do not turn into breeding grounds for criminals.

Patricia Nyaundi, the KNCHR chief executive, holds that closure of the camp violates the right to seek and enjoy asylum.

Dr Kibicho has also faulted the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for leaving Kenya out of a pool of funds intended for resettling refugees.