Kidero insists demolition of old city estates to go on

Politics and policy

A dilapidated City Hall house at Shauri Moyo Estate in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Demolition of colonial estates in Nairobi will go on as planned despite affected homeowners’ complaints that they cannot afford to buy the new houses, Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has said.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

It is projected that the three-bedroom apartments would cost up to Sh8.3 million each.

Mr Kidero said Monday there was no alternative to bringing down the houses in the city’s old estates in a bid to give the city a new look.

“We need to utilise the space where these houses are standing in order to put up modern houses to accommodate the growing population in Nairobi,” said Mr Kidero at a media briefing Monday.

He noted that the current houses were built as single-dwelling units during the colonial era but they are now housing multiple families.

On Tuesday last week, the governor unveiled seven private financiers earmarked as partners in the housing project. The ageing houses are to be replaced with modern residential high-rise apartments.

Old Ngara Welfare Association chairman Martin Njoroge said the county should build the new structures on available open grounds other than displacing occupants of the current units.

“Ngara has a total of 4.2 acres and only three acres are occupied with houses, one acre is lying idle. This is the portion that the county should put up the new houses without having to displace the current occupants,” he said.

Mr Njoroge added that they are not opposed to the planned development but insisted that it should be done in a humane manner that brings together the affected parties.

“We are aware that there is a serious shortage of houses in the city, however, there should be dialogue between the affected parties to agree on the way forward,” he said.

Mr Njoroge said the lobby group was supposed to hold a meeting with the county last week but it did not materialise.